Tempest 4000 Will Finally Deliver Electric Death This Month

So wayyyyy back in September of last year, we went hands-on with Atari’s latest take on its classic arcade series, Tempest 4000. We found it to be a fun recreation of the 80’s classic with funky visuals and sharp gameplay.

However, it seems like we’ve been waiting an eternity for the game to arrive, leaving us wondering when we would be able to deliver electric death across its hundreds of levels. Fortunately we finally know when we’ll get the chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atari has confirmed that the vector based shooter will finally arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam on July 17. A price point hasn’t been nailed down yet but it’s likely to go for around $19.99.

“Tempest 4000 sees the return of legendary game designer Jeff Minter, for a faithful and thrilling sequel nearly two decades in the making! The powerful Claw spacecraft returns, fully equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. A healthy dose of neon colors and fast-paced shooter gameplay set to an adrenaline-pumping techno soundtrack awaits existing fans and contemporary audiences in this collaborative love-letter project from Minter and Atari!” the company noted in its press release.

Here are the key features you’ll be able to experience when the game arrives:

Arcade Style Shooter : Blast down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ’em up.

: Blast down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ’em up. Unparalleled Graphics : Experience Tempest 4000‘s mind-blowing graphics in beautiful 4K resolution.

: Experience Tempest 4000‘s mind-blowing graphics in beautiful 4K resolution. Multiple Game Modes : Pick from three different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push your skills to the limit.

: Pick from three different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push your skills to the limit. Level Up : Progress and clear through 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds.

: Progress and clear through 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds. Climb to the Top of the Leaderboards : Post your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one on the leaderboards.

: Post your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one on the leaderboards. Retro Techno Soundtrack : Enjoy the beats of a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990’s techno.

: Enjoy the beats of a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990’s techno. Old School Gameplay: Feeling nostalgic? Relive the traditional gameplay of the original Tempest with enhanced graphics on current generation consoles.

So if you’re a fan of classic gaming or you just want to get your Superzapper Recharge on yet again, make sure you don’t miss this fascinating reboot!