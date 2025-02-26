Terminator: Survivors May Get New Details at Nacon Connect 2025

It has been a while since Nacon announced it would be delaying Terminator: Survivors, a survival game set in the beloved sci-fi franchise’s universe. Initially set for a Steam Early Access launch last October, the release date was pushed to a general 2025 window. Today, Nacon announced this year’s Nacon Connect will take place on March 6th at 10 A.M. PST, giving gamers a look at what to expect from the developer and publisher for the rest of the year. This may be the perfect event to share information regarding the anticipated Terminator game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The press release for Nacon Connect 25 simply states there will be “game announcements, never-seen-before videos, exclusive gameplay footage and reveals of upcoming gaming accessories” shared during the event. A teaser video for the showcase was also released, giving a glimpse of what to expect. This includes brief looks at Hell Is Us, Edge of Memories, and Ravenswatch, all games that have been previously announced. It also mentions “secret projects” that will seemingly launch within 2025. Anyone interested in checking out the showcase can visit Nacon’s YouTube or Twitch channel during the aforementioned time and date.

Play video

“As every year, the show will highlight NACON’s gaming ecosystem, both as a game developer/publisher and creator of premium accessories. Players will learn more about already announced titles such as Hell is Us, Edge of Memories and Ravenswatch, while also discovering secret projects that will enrich NACON’s catalogue in the coming months.”

It is unclear if Terminator: Survivors will make it to the Nacon Connect this year. However, it does seem like the perfect time to share any details regarding its release. With the game being delayed to a broad 2025 release window, it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect some announcement about the upcoming survival game. This is just speculation, so we will just have to wait until next week to see if anything gets revealed.

Back in 2022, Nacon announced during its Nacon Connect showcase that a survival game based on the beloved Terminator franchise was in the works at Nacon Studio Milan. It received a a more formal announcement during the Nacon Connect 2024 showcase where its title, Terminator: Survivors, was revealed. Additionally, the initial October 24th, 2024 early access release date was unveiled at the event. Unfortunately, a couple of months before its release, Nacon announced the delay so it could reach its goal of creating “a deep immersive experience.”

“Over the past few months, we’ve been really impressed by your enthusiasm and amazed by the response to our announcements, and we know how eagerly fans are awaiting Terminator: Survivors,” says the delay announcement from last year. “To realize our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations, we need some additional time. Thus, we will be pushing the launch to 2025.”

As for Nacon’s other announcements, Hell Is Us may just receive more gameplay footage as its release date was revealed during the recent PlayStation State of Play. With Ravenswatch already released, a new content update or DLC could be announced. Edge of Memories doesn’t have a release date just yet, so it may be a good time to reveal when the game will launch. Again, this is speculation, so we’ll have to wait until just a bit longer to see if any of this comes to fruition.