Terminator: Survivors Early Access Delayed to 2025

Earlier this year, publisher Nacon revealed its upcoming shooter set in the Terminator franchise. Terminator: Survivors asks players to team up with other human players or bots to take on Skynet’s devastating forces and reclaim the world from the machines in the immediate aftermath of Judgment Day. Terminator: Survivors was scheduled to launch into early access on October 24th, giving players on a PC the chance to jump in early and test the game out before it also launches on consoles. However, Nacon recently took to Twitter to announce that Terminator: Survivors has officially pushed back the early access release date to 2025.

The post reads, “We are working very hard to bring the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator to life. Our goal is to create a deep immersive experience where each decision you make is crucial to your surviving. Over the past few months, we’ve been really impressed by your enthusiasm and amazed by the response to our announcements, and we know how eagerly fans are awaiting Terminator: Survivors. To realize our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations, we need some additional time. Thus, we will be pushing the launch to 2025.”

That’s a fair statement from the developers and it’s important to remember that the October date was only for the early access version. While early access has quickly become almost as important as the official launch date for PC gaming, developers can salvage a project that stumbles out of the gates. That said, getting it right, especially with one with a high-profile franchise attached, is smart. Nacon is signaling that Terminator: Survivors would have a troublesome early access launch if it stuck to its current schedule, so this move will hopefully give the team time to make things right by the community.

Of course, this likely means the console release date will be pushed back accordingly. The team hadn’t announced a console launch but did say it was coming “at a later date,” making this an internal delay at worst. Either way, it’s unlikely that today’s delay means the console release will now hit at the same time as PC early access. If something changes on that front, Nacon will let players know well ahead of time.

Terminator: Survivors launches in early access on PC in 2025. It’ll eventually come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.