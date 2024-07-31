Terminator Zero Launches Explosive New Trailer: Watch

Terminator Zero is on the horizon. Thanks to Skydance and Production I.G., the hit franchise is ready to take on the world of anime. In August, Netflix’s Terminator Zero will go live, and we just got an explosive new trailer unpacking the show.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Terminator Zero is live, and it unpacks an epic story. We are taken to 1997 as a soldier from the future is sent back in time to protect a scientist named Malcolm. Armed with a powerful AI capable of taking down Skynet, Malcom has become a key target for the Terminator. But once Eiko makes her way into the past, all bets are off as the war for humanity’s future takes off.

On August 29, Terminator Zero will go live, and the Netflix anime will be the first to tackle the hit IP. It is just one of several original anime Netflix has ordered as of late. Earlier this year, Netflix revived Scott Pilgrim with an original anime from Science Saru, and the streaming service isn’t finished yet. The company is working on a Tomb Raider anime starring Hayley Atwell, so clearly, Netflix is going all in on anime.

For those wanting to know more about Terminator Zero ahead of its launch, you should know it has eight episodes. With Mattson Tomlin writer and producing, Production I.G. brought in Masashi Kudo to direct. So if you need more info on the upcoming anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

“2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and the past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

