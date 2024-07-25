Terminator Zero Drops New Poster Ahead of Premiere

Are you prepared for Judgement Day? There is just over a month until D-Day comes for Terminator fans, and the sci-fi series is gearing up for a special launch this year. Thanks to Netflix, the premiere of Terminator Zero will go live in August, and we’ve been given a new look at the anime to celebrate its premiere.

As you can see below, Terminator Zero has put out a brand-new poster, and it is intense to say the least. Not only do we get a terrifying glimpse at the anime’s time-traveling assassin, but we’re shown our heroes. In the front, we can see Eiko, the protagonist of Terminator Zero. The resistance soldier is sent back in time to protect a scientist capable of taking down Skynet. But of course, an assassin will be on the family’s tail every step of the way.

For those unfamiliar with Terminator Zero, you should know the project was announced back in February 2021, and Netflix quickly confirmed the team at Production I.G. would oversee the adaptation. With director Masashi Kudo onboard, Terminator Zero is a joint endeavor with Skydance Television. The show acts as Terminator‘s anime debut, and the expectations for this adaptation are high. Terminator Zero will begin streaming on August 29 for those interested in sci-fi anime. So for more info on the project, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

