Tetris 99 Adding Offline Multiplayer Soon

Tetris 99 has made a decent name for itself among those looking for some brick-breaking competition on the Nintendo Switch. The unique spin on the popular battle royale mode featured in a lot of games has certainly made things interesting in the classic title, but it has only been available for those wanting to play online. Two different offline modes were added to the game via DLC back in May, but they only showed up in the single-player variant. That said, a new DLC that is planned for later this year will be adding offline multiplayer to Tetris 99.

The new DLC will actually be part of the existing Big Block DLC that is already available for Tetris 99 players. It was spotted on Nintendo’s Australian site with an expected release before the end of the year. Specifics are not provided on the page, but it does note that the team does “plan to add a new mode that lets you play offline with your family and friends” with the DLC.

The two modes that the Big Block DLC added to Tetris 99 were CPU Battle, which replaces the other 98 players with computer opponents, and Marathon, which is essentially just the basic version of Tetris. The upcoming offline multiplayer mode is currently without a name, and is only being referred to as DLC 2 as it will be added to the current DLC pack.

For those who don’t know what Tetris 99 is all about, here is more:

“The free to download online software, Tetris 99, is available as a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members. In large-scale, 99-player battles, it’ll take speed, skill, and strategy to knock out the competition and become the last player standing. You can target opponents by sending them Garbage Blocks, but be careful…your rivals can target you back! Defeat opponents to acquire KO badges that may give you the advantage on future attacks. Survive the onslaught and look forward to upcoming online events!”

Tetris 99 is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. For more about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

Thanks, Eurogamer.