‘Tetris Effect’ Has an Amazing Game Boy-Inspired Throwback Level

Earlier this week, I reviewed Tetris Effect, Enhance Games’ fantastic remix of the hit puzzle game, with some new backgrounds and music thrown in for good measure. It’s one of this year’s biggest surprises — and it comes with a retro treat that fans of the classic Game Boy system will enjoy.

It appears that the game has a level taken straight out of the 80’s favorite, complete with black and white background, flashing pieces and old-school chiptunes that’s sure to stir up some fond memories of the green-screen system and having to find a stable light source to see it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The level can actually be spotted during the first “weekly ritual” that was offered in game. With players working together, they can unlock new content and special swag for within the game. With this week’s unlock, the Game Boy-ish level becomes available, which you can get a good glimpse at above. It’s really something.

Alas, the “weekly trial” isn’t happening anymore, but you can still unlock this great level. All you have to do is reach level 50 within the game — which you can grind to with the Journey mode or the other side modes — and it’ll be available for you to play. It’ll take a while; but as you can see in the video, it’s definitely a highlight, especially if you’re here for some classic Tetris just like we are.

You can read my full Tetris Effect review here, but this is what I said in a nutshell:

“Tetris Effect may not be overflowing with modes, but it’s got classic gameplay wrapped up in the neatest package imaginable, with something new offered around every corner. It’s quite simply the best version of Tetris out there next to the Tengen version, and not another repackaging of an old favorite. If there’s one edition of the game you need to be playing, it’s Effect.

And we’re pretty sure if he tried it out, Pajitnov would agree with us.”

Indeed, for $40, you get pretty much the greatest take on Tetris since the addition of a two-player mode in the Atari arcade game and Tengen NES version. And while this game doesn’t have multiplayer, obviously you can still work with others to get cool stuff. We’ll take that any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

You can check out Tetris Effect now for PlayStation 4. Don’t forget to get yourself a PlayStation VR and play that mode a swell. Trip-pyyyyyy.