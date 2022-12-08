The Tetris Movie Starring Taron Egerton Gets Shocking Rating

The Tetris movie from Apple Studios has been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, and its rating probably isn't what anyone was expecting to see! The biopic has been "Rated R for language," which should give viewers an idea of what to expect when it releases in March. While many hardcore Tetris fans have probably dropped a number of swear words while dropping tetrominoes, the harsh language in the film likely relates to its subject matter. The movie will put less of a focus on the gameplay and more on the legal battles that surrounded the game during the Cold War.

The Tetris movie will star Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers. In the '80s, Rogers was instrumental in bringing Tetris to video game consoles, where it became one of the most popular video games of all-time. Nikita Yefremov will also appear as Alexey Pajitnov, the game's creator. The entire legal situation was quite complicated, but Rogers' ability to navigate these difficulties helped ensure that Tetris released as a pack-in title for the Game Boy, where it became a massive worldwide success. Speaking to GQ in 2020, Egerton compared the film to The Social Network, and it's not hard to see how that comparison might fit!

Movies and TV shows based on video games are seeing a bit of a renaissance at the moment, with studios banking big on adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal, The Last of Us, and more. While those franchises make a lot of sense, Hollywood has even pursued adaptations for games like Tetris and Gran Turismo. Since those games don't have real narratives to adapt, writers have gotten creative by adapting real-life stories related to these titles.

Whether audiences are ready to watch the story of Tetris' creation, or the real-life story of a Gran Turismo player turned race car driver, remains to be seen. Regardless, Hollywood clearly sees a market for these types of movies!

