Texas Chain Saw Massacre Adding Two New Characters in June

Last month, Gun Media began to tease a new killer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Hands will be coming to the game on June 11th, but it turns out he won't be the only new addition. Instead, players can also expect to see the arrival of Maria Flores, a character that has long been a key part of the narrative for the game! The two characters will both cost $9.99 when they release, and Gun Media has offered a bunch of information about how they fit into the game's narrative, and how they'll differ from the current Killers and Victims.

Hands

The newest member of the family, Hands is a distant cousin of the Slaughters with an interesting connection to Leatherface. Apparently, Hands murdered a man by ripping his face off, and wore it as a mask as something of a joke. When he was finished with it, he gave it to a young Leatherface "inadvertently creating a lifelong obsession." At 7-feet tall and 350 pounds, Hands is a big threat, and he'll wield a powerful hammer that can take out any Victims he comes across. Hands has a lot of skill when it comes to machines, and that informs his ability, Ripstall. Ripstall will allow him to rip out valves and fuses, and quickly start up generators.

As we saw with Virginia, Gun Media has tapped another horror movie icon to provide the voice and motion capture for Hands. In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Robert Mukes will bring Hands to life. Horror fans might be familiar with Mukes' past work, as he played the role of Rufus in House of 1000 Corpses.

Maria Flores

The disappearance of Maria Flores was the catalyst for the events in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Her sister Ana and several of her friends began searching for Maria, thus leading to the tragic events that have befallen them. While many assumed that Maria met a grisly fate at the hands of the Slaughter family, it turns out, she's been alive this whole time. After being kidnapped by Johnny, she managed to stay alive thanks to Grandpa. According to the game's official website, "his affinity towards her was perhaps some sort of past connection."

Maria's connection to Grandpa has a direct connection to her in-game abilities. Maria's Sweet Talk makes it so that Grandpa's sonar instead shows the location of the Killers, instead of Victims. That could be hugely beneficial to Victims!

