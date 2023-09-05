Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Makes It Easier to Find Matches

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre got another update this week with some welcome changes that should make it easier for players to find matches. In order to shorten wait times between games, Sumo Nottingham and Gun Media made it so that matches can start with slightly fewer players instead of having to wait for a lobby that's 100% full for things to get underway. One downside to the update is that PC crossplay has been disabled in order for work to be done on anti-cheat measures, but that removal is only a temporary one.

Aside from the main matchmaking change that makes it so that lobbies can now launch into a game with only six players (though one of those six still has to be Leatherface), the other notable matchmaking change is the swapped order of menus before you start looking for a game. The "Quick Play" option has been moved up to the top to encourage players to use it to get into games quicker with Sumo Nottingham and Gun Media saying that this'll lead to fuller lobbies.

The patch notes for the new Texas Chain Saw Massacre update can be found below:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Patch Notes for September 5th

Fixed: PC stuttering on Ultra graphics settings

This fix resolves graphical issues when running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware.

This also fixes an issue causing FPS drops when attacking or grappling with opponents while running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware.

Fixed: Voice chat not working in lobbies for party members

This fix is for an issue where party members would lose voice chat functionality once in a lobby.

Fixed: XP Progression

This fix resolves a UI issue that would appear to rank up after every match, despite not gaining the required XP to do so.

This fix also resolves inaccurate XP and XP delays related to earning XP.

Fixed: Various Crashes and Freezes

This includes a PS4 crash related to unlocking trophies.

This also includes a fix for high level players experiencing a crash on the match results screen.

Changed: Key Rebinding

We've added key rebinding to the PC version of the game.

Changed: Lobbies will now launch with 6 players

This change should help lobbies get running smoother, quicker, and with less drops due to incomplete lobbies.

Leatherface is STILL required for a match.

Changed: Quick Match Menu

We've moved Quick Match to the top of the menu options when looking to join games.

Quick Match will result in not only quicker matchmaking into a lobby, but also fuller lobbies.

Changed: PC Removed from Cross Play

We are temporarily separating PC from the console player base in cross play while we continue to improve our anti-cheat tools and resources.

Tuning: EAC and Anti Cheat Improvements