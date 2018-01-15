This is a Board Game Sale for the Ages

Need to refresh your game cabinet with some new titles? If so, you’ll be absolutely giddy when you check out this sale from ThinkGeek. They’ve dropped the prices of dozens of unique games by as much as 67%. You can shop the entire collection right here, but here is a sample of some of the massive deals that are happening inside:

• Vast: The Crystal Caverns: $23.99 – 60% off

• Pandemic Legacy: Season 2: $44.99 – 36% off

• Princess Bride-poly: $14.99 – 67% off

• Fate of the Elder Gods: $29.99 – 63% off

• Letter Tycoon: $14.99 – 57% off

• The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Chess Set: $55.99 – 25% off

• Dark Souls Board Game: $71.99 – 40% off

• Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game: $17.99 – 55% off

• Dragon Ball Z Monopoly (Exclusive Edition): $24.99 – 38% off

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle: $34.99 – 30% off

There are a lot more board game deals where this came from so head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the entire lineup. Just make sure to grab your favorites quick because the most popular titles probably won’t last long.

