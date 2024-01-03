The Amazing Spider-Man UNO Launches With a Special Web-Swing Rule

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An Amazing Spider-Man edition of the classic UNO card game has launched for January 2024, and it includes some outstanding artwork in addition to a new rule. Dubbed "Web-Swing", it adds a twist to the classic game that will allow you to skip multiple players.

You can order the new edition of Spider-Man UNO here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $6.99. However, if you're interested in a dramatically overhauled version of the game, check out details on the new Show 'Em No Mercy edition below.

Mattel's UNO Show 'Em No Mercy is a brutal new edition of the game that includes 56 more cards, insane new rules, and vastly tougher penalties. So, it's no surprise that the game went viral on TikTok earlier this year, and it's been extremely difficult to find at the standard price ever since. Difficult, but not impossible.

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy is currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99 (US shipping is currently free on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79). At retailers like Amazon and Walmart it appears to be selling through third parties for around $26.

As noted, UNO Show 'em No Mercy includes 56 more cards and updated action cards like Wild Draw 6 and even Wild Draw 10, and a Skip Everyone card that allows a player to immediately take another turn. There's also an official stacking rule that allows players to "pass the penalty (Draw +2, +4, +6, +10) to the next player until whoever can't play has to take all the cards combined".

Starting to get the picture? We're not done. How about automatically swapping hands with another player when a "7" or a "0" card is played? Oh, and despite being called "No Mercy" there's actually a Mercy Rule that automatically kicks in whenever a player gets a whopping 25 or more cards in their hand. Those players will be kicked out of the game, making it possible to win by knocking other players out in addition to getting rid of your own cards.