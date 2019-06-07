Get Your First Look At The Art of Splatoon 2

Few games are as charming and visually vibrant as Splatoon, and the same goes for its hit sequel. Now you can get a behind the scenes look at everything about the game in The Art of Splatoon 2 from Dark Horse Comics, which features over 380 pages worth of material for fans to dive into. Whether you’re looking for a breakdown of your favorite character and their gear, the weapons they use, or locations they battle it out in, this hardcover volume has you covered, and you can get a first look at it in our new exclusive preview.

Fans will find several interpretations of the Hero Suit and in-depth looks at each piece of gear that your hero wears into battle. Of course, there’s way more than just Hero Gear you can wear in Splatoon, and there’s a vast amount of fashion options to look at in the preview as well.

You’ll also see plenty of weapons and other special items like the Autobomb, the Inkjet, and Tenta Missiles, though we can’t lie, the Bubble Blower’s pretty cool too.

If you’re more of a headwear person then you can find plenty of gear spotlighted here as well, with a look at the MTB Helmet, Hockey Helmet, Painter’s Mask, and more!

You can check out our exclusive preview in the following slides, and you can find The Art of Splatoon 2 official description below.

“An amaze-ink behind-the-scenes look at the making of Splatoon 2, one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time!

Dive into over 380 pages worth of illustrations, key art, and designs of your favorite colorful characters, weapons, gear, locations, maps, and brands. The Art of Splatoon 2 also features storyboards and other extras sure to make a splash with any fan!

Don’t miss this ink-redible look at the best-selling family-friendly game Splatoon 2 in this colorful high-quality hardcover!”

The Art of Splatoon 2 hits stores on October 15th.

Agent 4 Upgraded Hero Suit

Fashion Concepts

All Kinds Of Weapons

Get Your Gear