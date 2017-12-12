The Ataribox is Officially Coming, Pre-Orders Open 12/14

Sometimes, the best thing to do is sit back and reminisce on the good old days of gaming. The recent nostalgia-fueled surge in miniature retro console production has been so popular that people are still clamoring to get their hands on items like the SNES Classic Edition. The latest old-school console to throw its hat in the ring is the grandparent of them all: The Atari — or, rather, the Ataribox. Today, Atari announced that its new-age old-school console will be available for pre-order on December 14th.

Unlike the Nintendo line of nostalgic consoles, the Ataribox features two designs (a classic wooden outer casing, or one in sleek red and black) that gives a nod in shape to the original Atari while still looking really cool on your shelf or entertainment system. The official statement from Atari during the console’s initial announcement described it as having “a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD).”

While you might have other things to do in galaxies far, far away on the 14th, it might be worth logging on and snagging one of these before they’re gone. But be warned: no games have been announced yet for the system, so what you’re signing up for (which will hopefully include classic Atari titles, with plenty of staples to choose from) is still kind of a mystery.

While it won’t hit the shelves in time for the holiday season, the Ataribox has a lot to deliver on in the wake of its obvious competitors, but the company seems confident that fans will want to take it home.

The Ataribox is expected to retail for anywhere between $250-300, and the actual release date is set for some time during Spring of 2018.