The Black Friday Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Bundle Is in Stock

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle went in and out of stock yesterday at many retailers, but at the time of writing the you can grab the bundle for $299 at Walmart (low stock) and for the standard $299.99 on Amazon. More sell outs are inevitable, so grab it while you can. While you’re at it, you might want to pick up a few essential Nintendo Switch titles that Walmart has on sale right now:

• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $50

• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $50

• Super Mario Odyssey – $50

• Splatoon 2 – $50

At the time of writing, deals on Kirby Star Allies ($35), Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze ($35), and Arms ($35) were sold out online, but keep tabs on those links for a restock.

Other Nintendo Switch bundle options include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Fortnite, Mario Tennis Aces, and Diablo III. Unfortunately, getting your hands on those some of those bundles at this point is no easy task. Again, keep tabs on those links for restocks.

On a related note, Amazon’s Black Friday sale on SanDisk storage products was supposed to be a one-day deal when it launched yesterday, but it was still live at the time of writing. The sale includes some truly shocking prices on external hard drives, flash drives and more. However, most of you will probably make a beeline for the microSD cards because…wow. I mean, 400GB for $79.99 (68% off)? That’s an all-time low price by at least $30. If you’re getting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, taking advantage of this sale is an absolute must. You’ll need it pretty quickly if you plan on downloading games.

Grab the SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $11.99 (52% off), a 128GB card for $19.99 (32% off), 200GB card for $29.99 (38% off), a 256GB card for $39.99 (45% off), and a 400GB card for $79.99 (68% off). All of those deals represent all-time low prices – some by a considerable margin.

Finally, you might also want to consider picking up Nintendo’s Pro Controller. In most situations, it is the best controller for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market, period.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, the Black Friday deal on the controller brings the price down to $59.99, which is as low a price as we’ve ever seen on it. You can get the deal at Walmart and Amazon right now while the sale/supplies last.

