Co-op Horror Game The Blackout Club Announced

A co-op horror game called The Blackout Club has been unveiled by Question for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game comes from a group of developers with track records that include work on BioShock, Dishonored, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. It doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but it’s expected to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2019. A description of the game on its official site describes places players in control of a teenager in a small town where you’re covered in mud and scratches morning, unable to recall the previous night while also losing memory of entire days at times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are others like you,” the game’s description reads. “Your new group of friends bonded over this shared secret, forming a club to investigate the cause of these BLACKOUTS. Together, you discovered a network of bizarre underground tunnels, hidden just beneath the surface of your quiet community. An uncanny, disorienting music beckoned from below.

“You hesitated. But last night, your best friend vanished – and now, a mysterious group of adults wants to eliminate you. You must strike back, capture their activities on camera and expose them to the world.”

The trailer above was also released alongside the game’s reveal with some of the game’s eerie enemies shown sprinting around and darting through hallways. The Blackout Club appears to make use of the modern tools at the disposal of the teenagers such as the use of phones to record and survey the area during investigations.

Along with the game’s description, the site also included a quick list of The Blackout Club’s features that include varying missions and co-op horror.

Cooperative horror, with a twist

Play as teenage investigators, uncovering a monstrous secret at the heart of your quiet community

Use clever tactics to outwit your adult foes and record evidence of their mysterious conspiracy

Richly simulated world with many ways to overcome an obstacle

Explore a familiar, modern community, the horror next door

Delve deeper into the mysterious tunnels beneath

Each night a new adventure, no two just alike

The Blackout Club is expected to release sometime early next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.