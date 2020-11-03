The Boys' Claudia Doumit Wants a Call of Duty's Farah to Star in a Live-Action Series

✖

In addition to her role on The Boys, one of Amazon's most successful original series to date and a surprise candidate for best comic book show of the last year, Claudia Doumit already has some inroads with geek culture through her role as Farah Karim in the Call of Duty gaming franchise. First introduced as one of the three playable protagonists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the character has gone on to appear in Call of Duty: Warzone. And now Doumit tells ComicBook.com that she would love to try and take the character into the live-action realm for her own show.

"I love her," Doumit told ComicBook.com of Farah, joking that Farah is wildly different from her role as Victoria Neuman on The Boys. We asked whether she would want to bring Farah Karim to TV, especially with the help of producers from The Boys, and Doumit was...well, let's say enthusiastic.

"Oh my God, you're killing me now that you've put that in my head," Doumit said. "I love that idea. Let's make it happen. I didn't pay attention to the rest of the question."

She added, "Oh my God. I would love that. I love Farah. I want to play Farah forever.

Last week, Doumit (along with co-star Colby Minifie, who plays Vought publicist Ashley Barrett) was upgraded to series regular for the show's forthcoming third season.

Not even Doumit was aware of this big twist with her character before she read the script for the finale, revealing this to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, saying "I just lost my mind and I was so excited."

"I just thought she was this cool Congresswoman coming in to f--k s--t up and take down Vought," Doumit told us. "And that's how she was pitched. And I'd see Eric (Kripke, showrunner) passing by on set and he'd just say to me, 'Got big stuff for Neuman, really exciting stuff.'... And I was trying to get into the head space of it and I'm like, 'He's really stoked about this. He's really psyched for this,' and it was just insane because they'd just blown up a whale and they'd just like ... In comparison, I was like, 'I don't know that this is on par with the other stuff happening in the show to be excited about.' But then I got the episode. I got the script for the second to the last episode, episode six, and I read it and I was like, 'Oh, she's exploding heads. She's a f---ing supe. Oh my God, yes.'"

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime video, with the third season tentatively scheduled to begin filming in early 2021.