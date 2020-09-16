The Boys' Jack Quaid Thinks Bioshock Should Be Turned Into a TV Series

✖

At one point, there was a Bioshock movie in development. That never got off the ground, but The Boys star Jack Quaid thinks that might be a good thing; he believes the only way to do the story of the best-selling game trilogy is to do it as a prestige TV series a la Game of Thrones, Watchmen or The Boys itself. Not necessarily even saying that he has to be a part of it (although it seems like he'd definitely love to), Quaid already has a pretty solid idea of what he would want such a movie to be, and which video game it should be based on.

Asked where he would start with a TV series, Quaid acknowledged that the easiest place to start would probably be Bioshock Infinite. The third game in the series, Infinite is the one that is the most stand-alone. The three games have sold more than 30 million copies.

"I think they should make a TV show out of Bioshock," Quaid told ComicBook.com. "[A] movie's too small.....I mean, I literally have the skyhook over here, but Infinite's good. I think it's simpler and just more interesting with the very first one....And Minerva's Den in two is amazing, but yeah, they've got to do it someday."

He isn't the only person who wants to see Bioshock come to the screen; Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo recently told ComicBook.com that he would love to work on a movie based on the property.

"I would love to figure out a way to do BioShock and I've tried," Russo told our own Adam Barnhardt. "I've been like elbowing everybody I can possibly find, because I think I have a really awesome way to do it that would be really fun. And bring the horror of it to the forefront and hopefully keep the budget at a manageable price. But yeah, that's one that I'd absolutely adore, that be a lot of fun to work on."

