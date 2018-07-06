The Caligula Effect: Overdose Coming West Via The PS4, Switch, and PC Next Year

NIS America has announced during Anime Expo 2018 that The Caligula Effect: Overdose is coming west via the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) next year.

To celebrate the announcement, the publisher has also released a brand-new trailer of the game.

To accompany the game coming to western audiences, NIS America is also doing a Limited Edition run, which will come packing a copy of the game, its official soundtrack, an official hardcover art book, a “Beautiful Lies” tear-resistant poster, and a collectors box to ship it all in.

The Limited Edition is currently available to pre-order via the publisher’s official storefront (NIS America Online Store) for the sweet price of $64.99 USD.

For those that don’t know: The Caligula Effect: Overdose is a remake of 2016’s The Caligula Effect, which has already released in Japan earlier this year.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview straight from the mouths of NIS America:

About

Mobius. An idyllic world that exists for the sake of letting people forget about the pain and problems of reality. In this world created by a sentient vocaloid program, μ (Mu), reality and fantasy has become blurred, allowing people to relive their high school years in bliss. Yet in this seemingly beautiful and perfect world, something is amiss. Escape from this false paradise with your fellow students and return to reality in The Caligula Effect: Overdose!

Key Features