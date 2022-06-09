The Callisto Protocol Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

✖

During Summer Game Fest, Striking Distance Studios revealed a new gameplay demo for The Callisto Protocol. A third-person survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol is being directed by Glen Schofield, creator and executive producer of Dead Space. Schofield's latest has a look and feel similar to Dead Space, while also offering something that looks even darker and more disturbing. The video showcased today built off a video released last week, but offers a number of additional looks at the gameplay. It's pretty brutal, featuring a closer look at the weapons players will use, and the body horror players can expect to see.

The trailer and gameplay demo from Summer Game Fest can be found in the two videos embedded below.





The Callisto Protocol was initially planned as a new game set in the same universe as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Last month, Schofield announced that The Callisto Protocol "grew into its own world," and would now exist as its own separate entity in its own unique universe. However, the game is still being published by Krafton, and will include "little surprises" for PUBG fans. From today's gameplay demo, it's not immediately evident what those surprises might be, so fans might have to wait to see for themselves when the game releases later this year.

So far, anticipation seems quite high for The Callisto Protocol! Fans of Dead Space are excited to see how Schofield's latest builds on his previous works, and today's new footage looks fairly close to what we saw from the EA game. Dead Space is a game that many survival horror fans hold in high regard, and it will be a challenge for Striking Distance Studios to surpass the 2008 original. One way or another, The Callisto Protocol is one game survival horror fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye on this year!

The Callisto Protocol is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Callisto Protocol? What did you think of today's gameplay demo? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!