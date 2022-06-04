The Callisto Protocol Has Some PlayStation Exclusives

✖

The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios and Krafton is not a PlayStation exclusive itself given that it's coming to the Xbox and PC platforms, too, but PlayStation owners planning on picking up the game do have some exclusive benefits coming their way. Revealed shortly after the first gameplay trailer was unveiled this week, the game will offer PlayStation users a pre-order bonus of something called the "Contraband Pack," and certain editions of the game will also give PlayStation owners early access to story DLC when that's available.

News of the Contraband Pack was shared in part over on the PlayStation Blog where Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield talked about the PlayStation versions of the game. In closing, Schofield said PlayStation owners can pre-order the game via the PlayStation Store "to receive a special Contraband Pack to help give Jacob a fighting chance against the unspeakable horrors of Black Iron Prison." Contents of the Contraband Pack weren't listed, but considering how past survival-horror games have handled starting DLC packs like this one, it'll likely contain some resources like healing items and whatever else The Callisto Protocol may require players to find in order to survive.

Aside from that pre-order bonus, both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition come with extra bonuses for PlayStation owners. Those who buy those versions of the game will get "48 hour Advanced Access to Story DLC," the listings for the game said.

For now, it looks like that's as far as the PlayStation exclusives for The Callisto Protocol go. Given that those benefits mentioned previously are all labeled as PlayStation exclusives on the game's site, it reasons then that the other things such as the character and weapon skins aren't going to be exclusive to any one platform.

This first gameplay presentation from the State of Play event followed numerous teases before that hinted more info would be coming soon as well as some details about The Callisto Protocol's story. Schofield revealed not long ago that the game would no longer be connected to the PUBG universe, and more recently than that, he promised that we'll get another look at the game soon during the Summer Game Fest event.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release on December 2nd.