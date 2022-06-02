The Callisto Protocol Release Date Revealed in New Gameplay Trailer

The Callisto Protocol made an appearance during PlayStation’s State of Play where it finally got a release date courtesy of a new trailer. Striking Distance Studios revealed that the game will officially be out on December 2, 2022, a release which will put it just a month ahead of the Dead Space Remake it’ll undoubtedly be competing with upon release. Following that reveal, Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield offered some more details in a PlayStation Blog post talking about the plans for the game.

But, first things first, you can see the latest trailer for The Callisto Protocol below. It’s pretty gruesome as one might’ve expected from a game like this, so know that before going into it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallistoTheGame/status/1532488472744775680

In the post associated with this reveal, Schofield spoke more about the game’s protagonist who’s played by Josh Duhamel as well as the setting for the game. “Callisto” itself is a “dead moon” of Jupiter which houses a prison that also plays home to much more than just inmates.

“Set on Jupiter’s ‘dead moon’ Callisto in 2320, The Callisto Protocol is the story of Jacob Lee, an inmate at Black Iron Prison who must fight for his life when a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos,” Schofield said in the post. “Prison guards and inmates are mutating into monstrous creatures called Biophage, and Jacob must battle to survive the horrors of Black Iron and uncover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company.”

Other talks about The Callisto Protocol went over some of the ways it’ll utilize the PlayStation 5’s features given that the reveal did happen in a PlayStation event. In addition to using the 3D Audio feature, haptic feedback will also expectedly be incorporated.

“We also obsess over building and releasing tension. You can’t have jump scares around every corner. Sometimes we space scares out to give players time to catch their breath, and sometimes we hit them with two or three scares in a row,” Schofield said. “We want your heart to race with every tick of the PS5’s awesome haptics. From the satisfying swing of Jacob’s stun baton, to the heavy footsteps of a massive enemy, the PS5 helps us make players feel every moment of the pulse-pounding tension.”

Throughout the trailer, you’ll occasionally see Jacob using a weapon known as the “GRP,” too. This gravity-defying weapon looks to be a pivotal part of the gunplay in The Callisto Protocol based on Schofield’s comments.

The Callisto Protocol will be out on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.