The Callisto Protocol Screenshots Show Terrifying Dead Space Influence

The Callisto Protocol has received a series of new screenshots that reveal the game's Dead Space influences. The Callisto Protocol is a brand-new sci-fi horror game being developed by Striking Distance Studios, a studio founded by Glen Schofield. Schofield is responsible for co-founding Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games and also creating Dead Space. Although he has spent the last decade working on a series that has largely nothing to do with horror, Schofield was able to inject some terror into the zombies modes in games like Call of Duty: WWII. Following his departure from the series, it looks like Schofield is going back to his roots to create something that will be deeply upsetting for many gamers.

The Callisto Protocol has received a series of new screenshots courtesy of Game Informer and the game is wearing its Dead Space inspirations on its sleeve. From the gross, feral looks of the monsters to how the camera lingers over the shoulder of the player, it certainly looks like the spiritual successor to Dead Space that we've all been waiting for. It was also recently confirmed that Transformers actor Josh Duhamel will be joining the cast of The Callisto Protocol as the game's protagonist, Jason Lee. The character is a cargo ship pilot who must fight his way through the space prison on the moon of Jupiter, Callisto. Needless to say, there's a lot of very spooky sci-fi stuff happening in this game and it should leave its mark on players.

As of right now, there's no release date or gameplay for The Callisto Protocol, but it's likely we'll hear more about it next week at Summer Game Fest. Striking Distance reassured fans that the game will launch sometime in 2022 for both current-gen and last-gen platforms, so it should be widely accessible. Should the game hit its intended release window, it will beat EA's remake of Dead Space, which is slated for release in 2023.

Are you looking forward to The Callisto Protocol? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.