New Look at The Callisto Protocol Revealed

The Callisto Protocol creator Glen Schofield of Striking Distance Studios promised we'd be getting more news about the game soon, and on Thursday, that's exactly what happened. Schofield announced that the game would be the title featured on the cover of the next issue of Game Informer which means we'll soon learn more about it from whatever interviews and reveals are inside. Ahead of that, we've already gotten what appears to be the game's first screenshot as well as a promise from Schofield of more announcements to come.

That screenshot can be seen below courtesy of Game Informer's cover reveal. Nothing really was said about the screenshot, specifically, and it looks like it may come from an in-game cinematic considering how it's framed, but it's still seemingly the first screenshot we've gotten from the game itself.

For context, we got the reveal of the new Callisto Protocol game back in February 2021 with a red band trailer released not long afterwards to provide an even more gruesome look at the game. Fortunately for those looking for more about the game, there's a media page set up on its site that contains some additional stills, but they're all pulled from the sole cinematic trailer.

That'll hopefully be changing soon seeing how Schofield said this won't be the only announcement to look forward to. Teasers have been trickling out on social media within the past weeks as Schofield shared concept art for the game, but this is the first recent reveal in the latest marketing push for The Callisto Protocol. The game's creator said this is the "first announcement of several to come," and considering how busy the next couple of weeks are going to be with Summer Game Fest and other independent reveals, it's not hard to imagine us getting much more info about this game within a short amount of time.

These reveals come not long after EA's Dead Space Remake got a release date. Schofield himself is directly responsible for the original Dead Space, and given the themes of the two games, the comparisons made so far have been inevitable. The Dead Space Remake is supposed to be out in 2023 while The Callisto Protocol is still slated for a 2022 release as far as what's been announced has indicated.