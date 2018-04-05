The Council: Episode One Review – All Dark and No Bite

Everyone loves a good conspiracy, right? The only thing more fun than getting to the bottom of a conspiracy, is getting swept up in one, and that’s exactly the kind of rush that The Council attempts to offer its players. This is an episodic mystery available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and its first episode “The Mad Ones” has left me rather ambivalent as to my opinion of the game as a whole.

There are some things that The Council is doing very well so far, and some things that are definitely holding it back. One of the things that I do rather like so far is the sheer variety in its scope and approach. You’ll play the role of Louis de Richet, the brilliant son of a famed occultist and secret society ring-leader, but how you take control of Louis and navigate certain encounters is left wide open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before you begin the game you’ll choose one of what are essentially three unique classes, which each offer their own unique strengths and skillsets. Certain sequences of exploration are conducive to those who favor agility, and the powers of observation. In the midst of an intense conversation, however, you may be better served by the power of intimidation and persuasion. Other times, scientific rigor or mystic occult powers may serve your highest need. There are some pretty standard RPG elements at work here, and as you progress through the game and work your way through character encounters, you’ll earn experience, level up, and continue to branch out your tree of skills.

For those of you who like the freedom to choose how you play, these options will be most welcome. For me, the immediate presentation of a vast skill tree and unique classes was a bit overwhelming, and being presented with scenarios that demanded skills I didn’t have right away was a bit of a downer. It made me feel like I was missing out on a lot of potential exposition or discovery, but for some of you I imagine that may provide some great incentive to replay the episode differently.

The story itself is a mixed bag. I’m a sucker for secret societies, strange symbols, and occultism, so this is right up my alley. You’ll be having conversations with the kinds of movers, shakers, and world shapers that any budding conspiracy theorist could only dream of entertaining. George Washington will quietly solicit favors from you with a giant Masonic medallion hanging from his neck, while you try to figure out how close your mother was to cardinal Giuseppe Piaggi.

The whole thing takes place within the opulent and overwhelming mansion of one Lord Mortimer, who is hosting a secret gathering of all of these esteemed persons on his private island. Can you trust those with whom you’re keeping company, or do they have something to do with the disappearance of your mother? Is the secret order you serve being threatened, or are you moving and working within its most secure headquarters?

Episode One does enough to tease the budding answers to a few of these questions, while leaving plenty of meat on the bone, which is nice. On the downside, the writing can be incredibly inconsistent. Some of the “clues” that you find or leads that you pursue are so painfully shoehorned in, and it can break the narrative flow abruptly. Expect the corny mystery soap opera moments wherein the protagonist just happens to notice a book placed upside down in an enormous bookcase and, pulling it out to examine it, just “happens” to notice that someone had written him a message in invisible ink inside! That was exactly the clue you needed! Eyes will roll, but it’s still fun.

Performance is also pretty spotty. I played the first episode on an Xbox One X, and I was not impressed. Textures vary widely in quality, the aliasing is really noticeable, and the frame rate is all over the place, typically leaning more on the spotty side of things. This game does not perform well, at least on Xbox One, but it actually didn’t negatively impact my experience that much.

The Council‘s biggest issue, however, is competition. We’re drowning in fantastic games right now, and for $30 there are so many wonderful experiences you can have right this moment on PC or on your console. The Council‘s premiere episode is pretty good, and I’m going to follow this mystery to it’s end, but it’s hard to recommend outright. If you’ve been craving a dark, narrative mystery, but find yourself tired of the samey Telltale formula, The Council might be just what you’re looking for.

WWG’s Score: 3 / 5