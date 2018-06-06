The Crew 2 Reveals Season Pass and Free Post-Launch Content Details

Later this month, fans of racing will be able to partake in Ubisoft‘s The Crew 2, taking to land, sea and air in the hopes of getting a first place victory. But the ride won’t be over with just what comes in the game at launch.

The company published a new blog post talking about the Season Pass and post-launch content that will be available within the game.

First up, the game will “receive regular updates in the form of two new vehicles per month. While these vehicles will be free to all players, players who purchase the $39.99 Season Pass can add them to their collections seven days early.

“Additionally, Season Pass owners will get three exclusive vehicles on day one. Also, not only will racers who go for the Gold or Motor editions receive the Season Pass, but they’ll get early access to the full game three days ahead of release.

“In addition to new vehicles, the development team is committed to bringing brand new experiences to players as well. New Live Updates will release every three months after launch, adding new activities, features, and disciplines. The first update, Gator Rush, arrives in September and will introduce hovercrafts, five new vehicles, and new events. Gator Rush will also introduce a new Legendary rarity level for all vehicle parts.” A trailer featuring the hovercrafts will likely debut next week.

But a huge update is planned for later this year. “In December, The Crew 2 will add PvP lobbies, complementing the co-op gameplay available from launch. To ensure that the community is never split, all post-launch content can be earned with in-game currency.”

And Ubisoft also hinted that those that missed out on the recent closed beta for The Crew 2 will soon get the opportunity to try before they buy. “Those looking to get some hands-on time with the game before it launches can participate in the upcoming Open Beta,” it noted. These details will likely come during its press conference, which takes place next Monday, June 11.

Finally, it did make note that the launch of The Crew 2 indicates that the original game will not be getting any more updates. However, the servers will remain open for those players that are feeling nostalgic or aren’t ready to purchase the new game just yet.

We’ll bring you more information on The Crew 2 and its open beta as soon as it’s revealed!

The Crew 2 will release on June 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.