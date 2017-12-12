The CW Airing Madden NFL 18 Challenge Later This Month

Think that the competition is slowing down just because it’s Christmas time? Think again, as the CW has a special coming up that will bring football action well into the New Year.

The network has announced that it has paired up with Electronic Arts and the National Football League to present a new one hour primetime esports special titled EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge, which will air on Wednesday, December 27th, at 8 PM EDT on The CW.

During this time, viewers will be able to catch all the behind-the-scenes action of the Challenge itself, which serves as one of the four Madden NFL Championship Series majors. They’ll also be able to get a look at eight of the competitors involved with the tournament, who will attempt to win the Madden Challenge belt and a portion of the offered $150,000 prize pool.

The idea behind the Challenge is to “reach a broader entertainment audience and grow the fanbase around Madden NFL competition,” according to the press release.

There will be a number of competitors on hand, including Shay “Young Kiv” Kivien, Michael “Prodigy” Scott, Drini Gjoka, Lavar “Hollywood” Gayle and Chris “Dubby” McFarland.

“Since the launch of the Madden NFL Championship Series, our goal has been to make Madden NFL competitive gaming accessible to as many fans as possible,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the Competitive Gaming Division at EA. “The partnership with The CW and airing of the “EA MADDEN NFL 18 CHALLENGE” special marks a major step forward, not only in broadening the fanbase for competitive Madden NFL, but also in highlighting our players – the real stars.”

“We are thrilled to partner with EA and Madden NFL, one of the most well-known games in the world, for The CW’s final eSports event of 2017,” said Rick Haskins, EVP of Marketing and Digital Programs, The CW. “Madden NFL is an iconic franchise, with millions of dedicated fans, and we’re excited to bring our viewers behind the scenes and up close to see some of the best Madden NFL players in the country compete for the title.”

“Madden NFL continues to be an incredible platform for the League to reach and engage with our younger fan base, and The CW’s vibrant audience is a perfect match,” said Christopher Halpin, Chief Strategy Officer of the NFL. “The CW has taken a unique perspective on eSports, and we are excited they have partnered with EA and the NFL to showcase the stories and drama of the Madden NFL 18 Challenge.”

So if you’re a fan of competitive football action, consider this a not-miss event.

Madden NFL 18 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.