The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Reveals First Look at Its Monster

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games brought a reveal to Summer Game Fest on Thursday with the reveal of a new trailer for the upcoming game The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Previews of the game released previously have shared insights into its story and hinted at what prowled the ruins the game’s cast find themselves trapped in, but never before have we actually seen a look at the monsters of the game. Thursday’s reveal gave us that first look during a brief moment in the trailer with special editions of the game sharing a more static look at the monster through collectibles.

Our first look at the monsters of House of Ashes came from the trailer below and aptly was found at the very end of the preview. Fast-forward to around two minutes into the trailer and you’ll see the game’s title card pop up along with info about pre-orders. Right after that, the trailer starts back up for a brief moment to show one of the monsters jumping into view. If you’d prefer to leave the monster a surprise so that you can encounter it yourself, you’d obviously be advised to avoid the trailer or at least pause it before it’s too late.

Naturally, that reveal was a pretty brief one. The game itself probably won’t linger on the monsters much either, at least not in the beginning. House of Ashes is set up just like a horror movie similar to how other games in the anthology were positioned, so it makes sense to imagine them building suspense by keeping the monsters out of sight for as long as possible.

Will Doyle, the game director at Supermassive Games, offered some teases previously about the monsters that’ll show up in House of Ashes. It’s not actually one monster that exists below the earth – instead, there are multiple creatures of this kind forming nests of monsters.

“The creatures of House of Ashes are some of the most complicated we’ve ever made,” Doyle said previously. “But through hand-animation and motion capture, we’ve created a monster that is very believable, very threatening, and very dangerous. And there’s a whole nest of them down there waiting for you.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is scheduled to release on October 22nd.