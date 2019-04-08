‘The Division 2’ Devs Respond to ‘Saturday Night Live’s Hilarious NPC Sketch

Some of you may be familiar with the above sketch from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. In the video, we see Pete Davidson jump into a VR game that has some rather chatty NPCs, played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington as well as SNL’s own Mikey Day and Cecily Strong. Now, if you’ve played Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, you likely have heard “Hey agent” shouted at you quite often, as the NPCs sure do love saying it. However, the most recent update to hit the popular game has reduced the amount of times NPCs try to talk to players, and The Division 2 devs have responded to the SNL sketch.

Many players who have taken a dive into D.C. to ensure the safety of its inhabitants were bombarded with “Hey agent” being thrown at them anytime they so much as even stood near an NPC. Luckily, as stated above, Massive Entertainment reduced the frequency of this. “Hey agent! Staff in the Base of Operation will now shout at the player less frequently than before,” reads the official patch notes.

Hey, @nbcsnl! You’ll be happy to know that Damien and Ethan are now less chatty with our Invasion update. All hashed out!https://t.co/kwsSkI0r7K — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) April 8, 2019

Of course, The Division 2 isn’t the only video game to have some bothersome NPCs, as they have become part of gaming culture as a whole. However, with it being the most recent example, it was likely an easy target for SNL to take advantage of. While it wasn’t the recently released Ubisoft title that was being played in the sketch, the comparisons are pretty apparent. Either way, it’s good to see the developers have a sense of humor about the situation.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about all of this? Did you find the SNL sketch about chatty NPCs to be particularly relatable? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

