‘The Division 2’ Open Beta Details Revealed With New Trailer

New details pertaining to Ubisoft’s open beta for The Division 2 have been revealed ahead of the game’s March release date.

Scheduled to release on March 15th, The Division 2 will be preceded by an open beta session that takes place on March 1st and will run until March 4th. Some people might’ve already experienced The Division 2 during a private beta, but for those who didn’t or those who just want to come back for more, the open beta will provide that opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Welcome to The Division 2 Open Beta!” Ubisoft’s announcement said about the upcoming test. “If you did not get the chance to participate in our Private Beta phase, now is your chance! Available from March 1 – 4 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, we want to welcome you as you take your first steps into Washington, D.C. The beta introduces you to some of the unique features The Division 2 has to offer—main missions, side missions, open world activities, and one of the three Dark Zones—to name a few.”

Check out the playable content for the Open Beta, available March 1st for all players! #TheDivision2 Details: >> //t.co/bnSb4YHPLc pic.twitter.com/o1DyOm53aj — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 25, 2019

The content map seen below shows what all will be included in the open beta for players to experience, though some of it might look a bit different to those who played in the private beta. Ubisoft provided in the same announcement a list of everything that’s new in the upcoming beta test with an increased level cap and a new launcher listed among the open beta’s features. A more comprehensive look at the changes for private beta users can be found here.

Open Beta:

Character level cap increase to level 8

An additional Story mission—Viewpoint Museum

An additional Skill—Chem Launcher with two variants, Riot Foam and Explosive Vapor

Two additional Settlement Projects with the second upgrade of the Theater

An additional Skirmish PVP map—Capitol Ruins

Players are limited to just one character in the open beta, but they can take those characters into story missions, side missions, and PvP combat. The fractured world is also segmented into different areas based on the levels of difficulty to keep players gated from areas they probably shouldn’t access yet.

The trailer at the top gives more insight into the open beta that’s scheduled to begin on March 1st. The Division 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 15th.