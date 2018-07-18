The Division 2 Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

With San Diego Comic-Con kicking off in just a matter of hours, a lot of gaming companies are making their presence at the event. This includes Ubisoft, who are hosting a special panel that will focus on all things regarding The Division 2.

Just one day after the news that the game has set a record for pre-registrations for the forthcoming beta, the publisher has confirmed a panel called Infectiously Expanding the Universe of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It’s set to take place on Thursday, July 19 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM in room 6BCF. Here’s the official panel description:

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 creative director Julian Gerighty and other members of the team take you on a journey through what it takes to bring the post-pandemic world of The Division 2 to life in-game. Learn how the Division narrative is constructed with the vision of expanding through comic books, novels, and other entertainment.”

Though no other guests have been confirmed yet, we’ll more than likely see various members of the development team talking about the various changes that will be coming to the sequel as well as discussing the forthcoming DLC planned for the game, which, for the most part, will be free of charge.

Ubisoft didn’t make it clear yet as to whether the game would actually be playable on the show floor or not, so it looks like the panel is the only thing going on for it at the moment. Still, it’ll be an ideal place for fans to get more details about what to expect from the sequel as well as possibly get some information on the beta that’s set to kick off later this year.

The game has been gaining some huge momentum since its official unveiling at E3 last month, with a first look at its intense gameplay and details on what to expect, including its new setting and release date. It looks like it’s making some huge strides over the original game, and the promised DLC should help it keep players around for the long haul. Not to mention being able to work alongside your friends in devoted factions. After all, what better way to take back Washington D.C. than with some friends by your side?

We’ll let you know if the panel reveals any new information once it takes place tomorrow.

The Division 2 releases on March 15, 2019 for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.