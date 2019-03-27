‘The Division 2’ World Tier 5 Release Date Revealed

The Division 2 players have been having a ball running around D.C., taking out every enemy in sight, and collecting every last bit of loot they can get their hands on. That said, now that it has been a couple of weeks since the game’s release and fans have become acquainted with the endgame content, it’s time to start thinking about what is next. Luckily, we won’t have to wait very long at all, as Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have officially announced when World Tier 5 goodness is set to arrive, and it’s not not too far away.

During a recent State of the Game livestream held by Massive, it was confirmed that Invasion, otherwise known as Title Update 2, will be released on April 5th, and it is set to bring a host of new content for players to enjoy. Upon release, those with a gear score of 425 and higher will be able to get to work on the final World Tier 4 story mission, which will land players at the Tidal Basin Stronghold. Completing this will unlock World Tier 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included with The Division 2‘s World Tier 5 will be 450-500 gear score items, weekly Invaded missions, and a shiny new heroic difficulty. In addition to this, the game’s initial three gear sets, which are True Patriot, Ongoing Directive, and Hard Wired, will be released. These will be available from the new Invaded Missions as well as Strongholds.

Agents! Check out our updated timeline of things to come, including Tidal Basin on April 5th! pic.twitter.com/9USWhsSQMd — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 27, 2019

The arrival of World Tier 5 will also bring an end to The Division 2‘s story. Of course, that is until the episodes start arriving later this year to bring even more content for all to experience. Unfortunately, the devs have kept the story details about these episodes under wraps, so we’ll just have to either wait for them to speak up, or until the episodes themselves arrive. Either way, a plethora of content is on the way.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about the bounty of content coming to The Division 2? Are you prepared for all of the World Tier 5 goodies, or do you still have some work to get done around D.C.? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!