The Division Is Reportedly Getting a Battle Royale Game

Ubisoft's The Division is reportedly getting some kind of battle royale spin-off. Ubisoft is trying its best to create a lot of different games and experiences within its vast amount of franchises. Sadly, it seems some of it is starting to backfire. Ubisoft sadly canceled Splinter Cell VR and a Ghost Recon spin-off just the other day and is ultimately struggling to find its footing with all of its IP. Although its mainline titles for games like Assassin's Creed are huge hits, there's not as much careful thought or purpose poured into these spin-offs which may be chasing the gravy train that games like Call of Duty: Warzone are riding on at the moment.

Nevertheless, Ubisoft is going to try and lean into it a bit harder by reportedly making a new spin-off of The Division. According to insider and journalist Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft is working on a standalone battle royale game within the Division universe. The report notes that this game was in development up until last year when it was shelved after bad responses during player testing. After Hyper Scape was shut down, Ubisoft returned to the project to "retool" it. The publisher is reportedly very interested in having its own big battle royale game and sees this new Division game as the answer. Not much else is known about the game, but it will reportedly feature "rouge-like features." As of right now, Ubisoft has yet to announce an official The Division 3 and it doesn't sound like this will be it, at least in its current form.

It's unclear when this is expected to release, but it sounds like Ubisoft has already laid the ground work for the new Division battle royale and is trying to retool it. The description of the game is also incredibly broad, so it's kind of hard to picture the game that Grubb specifically described, but it makes sense on paper. The Division has a post-apocalyptic world filled with people killing each other for loot, so its not hard to imagine a battle royale in that universe.

