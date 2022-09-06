The Division Heartland Details Leak Ahead of Ubisoft Forward Event

The Division Heartland has been talked about only sparingly so far with more details expected to be revealed this weekend during the Ubisoft Forward event, but ahead of that showcase, we learned more already through a leak. A page for the game went live early on Ubisoft's own site which allowed people a brief look at things like how many players could fit into a game and perhaps an indication of when the game might release. Ubisoft has since taken down the leaked info from its own site, but not before people were able to capture the leaked info and share it elsewhere.

The page for The Division Heartland currently leads to a 404, but some leftover details on it as well as cached Google searches show that there was indeed at one point a listing for the game within the Ubisoft Store. A rundown of features highlighted three different talking points as well as other key details such as the fact that the game can accommodate up to 45 players in a PvEvP settings. Those details are transcribed below courtesy of the leaks shared on forums after they were spotted:

Massive PvEvP in Storm Operations

Fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations against a group of dangerous Rogue agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, all while surviving a lethal virus.

Prep the Battlefield in PvE Excursion Operations

Complete PvE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield in Excursion Operations.

Progress and Adapt to Survive

Play as one of six agents and select between three classes each match, all with their own perks and skills.

Agents, we'll see you at UbiForward on September 10 for updates on The Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence!: https://t.co/zRDWwVGlKE https://t.co/OkSOdcvwU4 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 5, 2022

A couple of images were shared as well, but not any that would give away any key details about the game beyond solidifying it as a Division title. However, the release info for the free-to-play game was worth acknowledging seeing how it said the game was "Coming Soon." That could always be a placeholder given that the game page apparently wasn't ready to be live yet, but it's better than a vague 2023 window, so perhaps the game will release sooner than anticipated.

Whatever the case, we know from Ubisoft's previous announcements that The Division Heartland will be present at the next Ubisoft Forward event, so expect to see it there on Saturday.