The Duke Xbox Controller Returns In Three 20th Anniversary Styles

The original Xbox controller known as “The Duke” brings back fond memories for many fans – especially ones with big hands. If you’re one of them, the beefy Duke controller is back thanks to Hyperkin, who have released an updated version of the classic in three styles that celebrate 20 years of Xbox.

Like The Duke controller that Hyperkin released back in 2018, the White and Black 20th anniversary editions feature the Xbox boot screen animation inside the Xbox button. The Purple model is a tribute to the Cortana assistant in the Halo series, so it opts to play the Cortana montage. All three controllers are wired, but the USB-C cable is removable for easier storage. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and vibration.

Pre-orders for the Xbox 20th anniversary Hyperkin Duke controllers are available now right here on Amazon priced at $89.99. The release date is set for December 15th. The controllers are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

In other Xbox-related news, Hasbro unveiled a new Nerf blaster at Pulse Con 2021 that’s based on the iconic Needler from the Halo video game series. A Microshots version of the Needler was launched back in February, but the new version joins their LMTD line alongside premium blasters like the Aliens 35 Anniversary M41-A Blaster and The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster.

If you are unfamiliar, Nerf’s LMTD line is focused on delivering high-end blasters based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games. Needless to say, few video game weapons are more iconic than Halo’s Needler. Features of the new battery-operated blaster (6AA) include a 10-dart Nerf Elite drum, flexible needles that light up when you grip the handle. When you fire the darts, the needles will go dark to simulate the weapon in the game. Pre-orders for the Nerf LMTD Halo Needler Blaster are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $100 with free US shipping.