Oblivion Remake Is Not Good News for The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is going to be officially revealed to the world tomorrow, April 22. And the expectation is the Bethesda game will stealth release either tomorrow or sometime later in the week. This is great news for The Elder Scrolls fans, but not so great news for fans of The Elder Scrolls dying to get their hands on The Elder Scrolls 6. It has been seven years since Bethesda Game Studios announced The Elder Scrolls 6. This is obviously an incredibly long wait, and this new Oblivion Remake may indicate it isn’t even close to being over.

Bethesda and Xbox don’t have to release the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake right now. There are companies out there currently — and secretly — sitting on completed remasters and remakes waiting for the right opportunity to release them. The fact that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake was greenlit, made, and now going to be released at this exact moment of time could be because Bethesda and Xbox know The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a handful of years away, and thus they have to gives fans of the series something in the meantime. After all, it has been 14 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and 11 years since The Elder Scrolls Online.

Of course, this is just speculation, but it’s unlikely Bethesda and Xbox would release this Oblivion remake if The Elder Scrolls 6 were coming next year or the year after that. Bethesda waited almost 20 years to finally do something with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The fact it is releasing this now is probably telling. And it is probably telling that the pair are also reportedly working on a Fallout 3 remake, because Fallout 5 is even further away.

When the next update on The Elder Scrolls 6 will come, we don’t know. It is safe to assume it won’t be soon though, as there is no reason to take the spotlight off the product you just released and that is actually available to purchase, especially when it is to hype a game that won’t be available to purchase for at least a few years.

