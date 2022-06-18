The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Confirms Disappointing News

Bethesda has confirmed some fairly disappointing news about The Elder Scrolls 6. The first mainline Elder Scrolls game released since Skyrim in 2011, the next installment in the fantasy RPG series was announced back on June 10, 2018. In other words, it was announced over four years ago. At the time, Bethesda warned it wouldn't be releasing anytime soon and they weren't kidding. A couple of months ago, a job listing out of Bethesda seem to reveal that the game was still in pre-production four years later. This week, Bethesda confirmed this. Why is this disappointing news? Well, because it confirms the game is still nowhere near releasing.

Once Skyrim entered full production, it took Bethesda about three years to ship it. This was during an era where games shipped quicker though. That said, assuming this pattern still holds up it would mean The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't releasing until at least 2025. That would be if it entered full production this year though, which seems unlikely.

As you may remember Skyrim didn't enter full production until after Fallout 3 was released. It's safe to assume the same will be true with The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, the latter of which is currently scheduled to release in the first half of 2023. This would mean the earliest The Elder Scrolls 6 could release in 2026. If this is true, there's a very good chance even the likes of GTA 6 will release before it.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. It's impossible to predict with 100 percent accuracy the development of The Elder Scrolls 6. That said, those looking forward to the game will be crestfallen to learn it's still in pre-production after four years, which clearly indicates a tiny team is working on it while the bulk of its eventual team works on Starfield.

