The Elder Scrolls: Blades Announced, Coming Later This Year To Mobile

Bethesda had a ton of special announcements tonight that were pretty awesome. We’re talking the next Elder Scrolls game; the official reveal of Starfield; and sequels to both Doom and Wolfenstein. Oh, and Fallout 76. Can’t forget that.

But in the midst of all this news, we also got confirmation that we’re getting a new Elder Scrolls game on the mobile front…and maybe other platforms as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is called The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and you can see the debut trailer for it above. This is a console-quality game that you can actually play with one hand on your mobile device, taking on enemies with a simplified combat system while exploring the world in real-time with a few taps of the screen. It’s actually a pretty slick looking game based on what we’ve seen thus far. Plus, you can totally play it in portrait mode if that’s your thing.

You portray one of the Blades, which acts as protectors of the empire as top agents, only to find your home has been reduced to rubble by a mysterious enemy. So you set forth to exact your revenge while attempting to rebuild your city piece by piece.

The game looks to offer a great deal of action, while at the same time running like a champ on either Android or iOS devices. What’s more, you can change things up depending on what kind of combat style you want to go for, and take out foes with a combat system that involves slashes, blocks and more.

Todd Howard, who hosted the latter part of tonight’s presentation, noted that the game will come out later this year for mobile devices. There is a good chance we’ll be able to test it out early, but it looks like it could certainly live up to the hype, especially considering the series that it originated from.

You can check out the gameplay trailer above if you want to see The Elder Scrolls: Blades in action. It’s well worth it. And based on what Howard said, he’s looking to see about introducing it to other platforms. That means a Nintendo Switch port could be happening in the future, just as it did for Fallout Shelter tonight. We’ll keep you informed when an official announcement is made.

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy Elder Scrolls wherever you go later this year!