Morrowind Remaster Out of the Question, According to Bethesda

Morrowind is a long-standing favourite for fans of Bethesda‘s iconic The Elder Scrolls series, and for good reason! Given that the past several years have been ripe with remaster news with no signs of slowing down anytime soon, it’s only natural that many may be wondering what games from Bethesda’s past might be brought into this generation. If you were like me and hoping for a Fallout 3 or Morrowind remaster announcement, you might not want to hold your breath.

VP of Bethesda Pete Hines and Director Todd Howard recently sat down with The Guardian to talk about the future of their famed franchises. With Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls VI on the horizon, it’s fair to say that both series are very much in the spotlight right now. But Bethesda is clearly focused on the future, as seen in Howard’s comment below.

“For Skyrim Remastered, we had done some work on it but it was already pretty visually close. But for something like Morrowind, my personal preference is not to remaster it. We [also] get asked a lot to remaster [1997’s] Fallout 1, and I usually say, if you have a PC you can play Fallout the way it was. I think that’s how it should be.”

But that doesn’t mean the games will stay buried. Howard added, “I think streaming technology is definitely coming, and it’s gonna make people’s access to games infinitely easier. You’ve seen it happen to music and movies and I think it’s a great thing.”

As a huge fan of Morrowind, I would love to see that RPG get the remaster treatment, though I can understand their reasoning behind pulling back. Because able to remain true to that organic play experience is special, nostalgic, and worth treasuring as it was. That being said, I know I am far from alone from wanting to see Fallout 3 again in this generation’s graphics.

It does make us wonder though. If you could have any game from Bethesda remastered into this generation, what would it be and why? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see next!

