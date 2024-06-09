The Elder Scrolls Online Is Celebrating 10 Years With A Major Discount

The Elder Scrolls Online is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and as part of the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase ZeniMax Online Studios have revealed a new gameplay trailer to highlight the ways prospective new and returning players can enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online. The trailer also announces that for a limited time The Elder Scrolls Online players can try some of the most beloved adventures with the ability to play all the game's previous DLCs for free, as the subscription (ESO Plus) is free for everyone now through June 19th. The trial of ESO Plus includes all past Chapters aside from the newest, Gold Road, for all platforms and Necrom on consoles, as well as all of the DLC that has been added to the game since its launch in 2014. The trailer, which you can watch below, includes the following sentiment:

"It's about the journey and the friends along the way. Adventure, unwind, explore, together. You always have a home in Tamriel."

https://youtu.be/KRRT1lq4Fm4

As for what The Elder Scrolls Online tenth year has planned as a whole, the rest of 2024's roadmap shapes up to the following:

June

Gold Road Chapter Launch



July – December

Gamescom



In-Person events in Germany, Japan, China, and Australia



In-Game updates: Update 43 (Housing System) & Update 44 (PVP System)



Anniversary Podcast



2025 Global Reveal

In-Person event in North America



In-Game updates 45 – 48



Guild Recruitment Event



The latest update to the game brought The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road to players, which allows players to "venture into the heart of Colovian Imperial culture as you unravel the mystery of the return of a never-before-seen Daedric Prince – Ithelia. While Gold Road continues (and concludes) the Shadow Over Morrowind narrative that began in 2023, you can experience and enjoy the latest Chapter's storyline without having to play any of the game's previous content." Update 42 for The Elder Scrolls Online also introduced a number of balance changes, fixes, and additions with no purchase required (beyond access to the game itself).

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is now live on PC/Mac and arrives June 18th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. If you'll be checking out the game for the first time enticed by this new trailer, get ready for another fantastic online community courtesy of Bethesda Softworks.