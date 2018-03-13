The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch on Sale for a Limited Time

There is no shortage on ways to play the latest adventure in Tamriel with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We’ve seen remasters, ports, and the Nintendo Switch version lets you take the adventure on the go! For those that have been looking to scoop up this title for the hybrid console, now is the perfect time to do so because it’s on sale right here for a limited time!

Why double dip for the Switch? Good question:

Winner of 200+ Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim arrives on the Nintendo Switch console. The open-world adventure from Bethesda Game Studios where you can virtually be anyone and do anything, now allows you to go anywhere—at home and on the go. New features include motion controls, gear based on the Legend of Zelda series, and amiibo compatibility.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned and the future of Skyrim hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesized hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand against them.

Live another life, in another world—from battling ancient dragons, exploring rugged mountains, building a home, or mastering hundreds of weapons, spells and abilities. For the first time ever, go into battle Legend of Zelda style: fight with the Master Sword, guard with the Hylian Shield, while wearing the Champion’s Tunic. The game also includes official add-ons—Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Use motion controls to battle with melee weapons, aim your bow, or pick locks, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

You can get it on sale right here for $48.50. For Amazon Prime members, it can arrive as early as today if you order now!

Our take: When I took a chance and purchased this port, I was doubtful. Nintendo hasn’t had the best track record for its hardware capabilities, and this game is MASSIVE. That being said, I’m also primarily a PC gamer so the thought of no mods going in for yet another playthrough seemed off putting. Nope. No regrets. The port was so smooth, so perfect, and the ability to travel with this phenomenal RPG experience was fantastic. If you’re looking at playing another round, or diving in for the first time, I highly recommend the Nintendo Switch port.

