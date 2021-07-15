The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Discovery Answers 10-Year-Old Mystery

✖

A new discovery has finally answered a 10-year-old mystery that has been plaguing players of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim is a game that boasts a vast open world with many mysteries, but it's also 10 years old, so almost all of these mysteries have been solved by someone on the Internet at one point or another. However, not every mystery has been solved, or at least the answer to every mystery isn't widely known.

For example, taking to Reddit, one player revealed that using Clairvoyance reveals who in the Dark Brotherhood had the bounty during the mission, "With Friends Like These...". Now, some players may have already known this, but many didn't, hence why it went viral on the game's Reddit page and was loaded with comments from fellow hardcore fans who didn't know about this little "fun fact." And as you can see via the video below, it's Vasha.

Below, you can check out the Reddit post and the accompanying video showing off the trick, for yourself, courtesy of user DarkSteveYT:

Now, there's been some debate over this claim, with some citing a wiki that claims using Clairvoyance just picks someone at random. However, other wikis claim otherwise, claiming using Clairvoyance always points the player towards Vasha. In other words, take this "discovery" with a grain of salt. Of course, Bethesda or any developer associated with the game could squash the speculation with a comment, but 10 years after release, this is unlikely to happen.

