The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.

Taking to the platform, the player shared that you're able to maximize your character's speech level by simply repeating a dialogue branch with Jarl Balgruuf the Greater, fairly early in the game, making it a fairly handy exploit, though speech is far from one of the more useful skills you can max out.

Below, you can check out the trick for yourself:

For those that don't know: speech is one of the game's eighteen skills that is used to haggle, barter, intimidate, and persuade. Unlike some skills, it's one every player and every character will use whether they level it up or not, unless said player avoids all trading and bartering and never makes a persuade attempt. This can be done, but it's difficult.

As veteran Skyrim players will know, this isn't the only max-speech exploit in the game. There's another involving, Ungrien and the Black-Briar Meadery in Rifton. However, unlike the one above, this particular exploit has been patched.

