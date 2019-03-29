‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Starfield’ Won’t Be At E3 This Year

When Bethesda unveiled The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield last E3 it did so with minimalist teasers and an emphasis on the fact that we won’t be seeing either of the games for quite sometime, especially the former. And it wasn’t kidding apparently. During a new PAX East panel featuring Bethesda’s Todd Howard, the director confirmed neither game will be at E3 this year during Bethesda’s media showcase.

“Before everyone asks, please be patient,” said Howard speaking about the two games. “It’s going to be a long time. It’s not something we’re going to be talking about at E3, either of those games, this year. And so patience, please, but you know, given the anniversary, we did want to give everybody a taste…”

As you may know, we currently don’t have a release date for either game, but we do know Starfield is coming first. And given that Starfield is likely a next-gen game, means we probably won’t be seeing The Elder Scrolls VI for a long, long time. According to Bethesda’s Pete Hines, Starfield will release “eventually.” As for why the game’s are so far off, and as for why the games were announced so early, Hines had the following to say last October.

“Would it have been better if it was some years from now and we just go, ‘Surprise, we’re making a game called Starfield, and it’s out X months later?’ Yeah. For sure,” admitted Hines. “But at the same time, there is also value in every day between there people aren’t freaking out about us making Fallout 76 as an online-only game as a service and this is all they’re ever making.

“I try really hard to manage people’s expectations. It’s not like ‘Fallout 76 this year, Starfield next year, and then TES6 the year after.’ The timeline isn’t any different. What’s different is just trying to be transparent and say, ‘Don’t freak out, the next thing we’re doing is single-player [in Starfield], [and] we are making TES6.”

All of this is to say, if we aren’t hearing about either game at E3 this June, there’s a good chance we won’t be hearing about either game at all this year and maybe not until E3 2020.

