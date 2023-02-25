The Forest Is Dirt Cheap for a Limited Time

The Forest by developer Endnight Games is on sale right now, and the deal couldn't have come at a better time. It's 65% off right now on the PlayStation platform which brings it down to just $6.99, a deal that's particularly worthwhile for those with PS4s if you're on the fence bout buying the newest game from Endnight Games called Sons of the Forest. That one came out just this week in early access, so if you're unfamiliar with the franchise or the survival horror genre overall, the lowered barrier of entry thanks to this sale gives you the perfect opportunity to try it out.

The Forest first came to the PS4 back in November 2018, and since then, it's gone on sale a couple of times with $6.99 being the lowest price that it's ever dropped to. For how much time you can spend in the game, however, that's quite the deal, and it's made even better if you look at it as a gateway to the newer game.

So, why wouldn't someone with a PS4 just buy Sons of the Forest instead? While The Forest is available on the PS4, Sons of the Forest isn't. That game is only on the PC platform which was how The Forest started out before it eventually got a PS4 release. Endnight Games hasn't confirmed nor denied plans for additional platforms right now, so while there's a chance that it'll come to PlayStation platforms later, you might be waiting a bit longer for that to happen this time since the PC version of Sons of the Forest isn't even the full one. That game just launched in early access with Endnight Games voicing plans to update it and add more content over time as it works towards the game's full release, so a PlayStation release may be further away than some would hope.

Sons of the Forest is still quite new having just launched this Thursday, but many are describing it as simply more of The Forest. That may sound like a knock against it, but for those who loved The Forest, that's exactly what they want, so if you like it on the PS4, too, there's a good chance the PC version of Sons of the Forest may appeal to you if you've got a device that can run it.

The Forest will be on sale on the PS4 platform until March 2nd.