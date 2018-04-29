The Forest Gets Final Pre-Release Patches Before Leaving Early Access

The Forest

As announced back on April 5, The Forest will be available in its fully-released form on April 30. The trailer above is for the PlayStation 4 version that’s not releasing just yet, but it should give you an idea of what the cannibal-filled survival game is like.

While those who purchased the game long ago in its Early Access form are just waiting for that date, the developers are still releasing the final patches for the game to prepare for its release. One of those was announced yesterday with Endnight Games saying that it’ll be the first of several.

“This is our first pre-release patch, expect a few more in lead up to release as we try and fix up the last remaining issues,” the developer’s post on Steam read. “This patch contains a ton of fixes, changes, optimizations, new items, new story elements, some new buildables, and a ton of surprises we don’t want to spoil via changelog. We’ll release the full list of changes on Monday along with release.”

The post also provided players with a cryptic message that said “there’s now a locked door on the yacht.” As always, players were asked to restart their server if they happened to be playing on a dedicated server in order for the patch to take full effect.

Shortly after that patch was released, another update was announced today with the developers releasing the second of the pre-release patches. This one was actually released to fix some of the issues that appeared after yesterday’s patch was released, and the developers shared a more detailed list of what the patch would do.

Fixed some issues with repairing some structures

Fixed some translation issues

Fixed some medium presets that were incorrect and were setting the wrong quality values

Increased draw distance of skull light lamps

Fixed not being able to craft flashlight on bow

Some performance issues were also reported with the release of the recent patch, so Endnight Games is asking players to help fix these problems.

“Also, we are looking into some performance issues that were reported by some players yesterday, it would be really helpful if you could let us know your specs, graphic card and which play settings you use in the comments below so we can help fix the issue.”

The Forest is scheduled to be fully released on April 30 for PC players and will be coming to the PlayStation 4 sometime this year.