‘The Game Awards 2018’ Teases More New Game Announcements Than Ever Before

Less than a month from now, the gaming industry and its fans will collectively gather for the fourth annual showing of The Game Awards. And from the sounds of it, the fourth installment of the show is about to be the biggest and best yet.

Taking to Twitter, host and founder of the event, Geoff Keighley, teased that the show will have more new game announcements than ever before.

On December 6 #TheGameAwards will stream live on a record 40 global video platforms. With our biggest lineup yet in terms of new game announcements, it's going to be a very exciting night filled with surprises and celebration. Worlds Will Change. Will You?

Meanwhile, speaking to VentureBeat, Keighley further teased that “most major publishers” will be sharing news on what they’re doing in the future during the show.

“It’s a big event for the industry,” said Keighley. “I’m really proud that we have so many companies on the same stage, putting competition aside to share a first look at where games are going in 2019 and beyond.”

Keighley previously revealed that nominees for each award will be revealed next Tuesday, and that more show details will trickle out in the weeks to come. However, as you would expect, the surprises will be held tight to the chest.

Nominees for @thegameawards will be revealed next Tuesday, November 13 at Noon Eastern / 9 AM Pacific. Hope to see you then!

According to the host, there were “a lot of games that wanted slots to be part of the show and share new content,” and from the sounds of it, some tough choices on what to feature had to be made.

In addition to awards to dish out and announcements to make, there will also be a section of show dedicated to the industry’s biggest, on-going games. In other words, it may not be a new game, but it will be a reveal or announcement that will matter to plenty of people.

The Game Awards 2018 is poised to go live on December 6 at 8:30 EST via the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles across 40 networks, including YouTube (with 4K resolution), Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and many more.