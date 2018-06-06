The Game Awards 2018 Officially Announced, How to Get Tickets

Though E3 2018 is right around the corner, it’s not too early to begin planning the end of the year celebration! At least if you’re Geoff Keighley! The creator and host of the celebratory event has officially announced that The Game Awards 2018 will be kicking off on December 6th at 5:30 PM PT once more in Los Angeles, California!

Interested in taking part? Tickets officially go on sale on June 8th, the Friday before the E3 rush. Though the email we received didn’t have a whole lot of information, the year is still young with plenty of chances for exciting new reasons to be hyped for the month of December!

“The 5th annual show celebrates the best video games and esports of the year, and world premieres the most anticipated games of the future. The Game Awards will be available to livestream for free across all major digital, gaming and social platforms around the world,” boasts the official website making it even easier to get excited. The Game Awards are essentially one giant party to celebrate the year of gaming, and one more chance for developers to show off what they’ve got coming for the New Year.

For more about the show itself and its creator, and where to get tickets, check out the official site right here:

“The Game Awards was created in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley. Over the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming cross multiple platforms, including print, television and digital media. Keighley is perhaps best known for his work over the years with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, G4, and YouTube, as well as his landmark series of behind the scenes game development stories known as “The Final Hours.” In 2017 he also produced E3’s first consumer programming, the “E3 Coliseum,” two days of panels with game creators and master storytellers from other entertainment mediums.”

More details about what we can expect from The Game Awards 2018 will come available closer to the date of the ceremony. Until then, we’ve got the incredible E3 showcase on the way in just a few short days! Stay tuned, there’s going to be a lot excitement in the days ahead!