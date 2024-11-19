The Game Awards Partners with Amazon for Sales on 2024’s Best Games

With the hype for The Game Awards high after the nominations, a special collaboration between the show and Amazon may have gone unnoticed. However, if the announcement is anything to go by, its presence in the show will be rather large.

Just yesterday, the nominees for The Game Awards, live-streaming on December 12, were announced and met with a bit of criticism but more so cheer from gamers, outside of the usual discourse. While snubs were light this year, more focus was put onto the inclusion of Black Myth Wukong and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for Game of the Year, though for opposing reasons. In terms of Black Myth Wukong, its mellow reception from critics was overshadowed by its record-breaking sales. Meanwhile, Elden Ring‘s expansion being considered and subsequently nominated for Game of the Year did feel rather off as it is a DLC rather than a full game, despite its stellar reviews.

The Amazon page for The Game Awards.

Regardless, as all of this was going on, The Game Awards released a news piece on the official site detailing their collaboration with online shopping retailer Amazon. In it, they announced that a dedicated area for The Game Awards will be available on Amazon from now until December 31, 2024, for users to shop for the nominated games like Astro Bot and Metaphor: ReFantazio, as well as other gaming equipment like consoles, gift cards and controllers. There’s even a section for gaming-related Christmas ornaments in case you want to deck the halls with Sonic and Mario merch.

Furthermore, during the live show on December 12, special deals on many games will be shown throughout. Those in the United States can then head onto The Game Awards page on Amazon to claim those deals and score some bargains if they so choose. As viewers count down the days until the awards, the social media channels of Amazon and The Game Awards will post new announcements and offers to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading retailer to give our global audience access to special deals and offers this holiday season,” The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley said. “Wario64 is going to have a busy night.”

In the past, The Game Awards has collaborated with other companies like Steam and Gillette (remember Hydro-Bot?) for ads and even awards like Best Debut Indie Game. Therefore, Amazon’s inclusion isn’t too surprising, though it is a very high-profile supporter. Amazon does have its hand in the gaming industry with Prime Gaming and internal studios, which released titles like New World and Lost Ark, so we may see those pop up in the show. Prime Video’s Fallout is also nominated for Best Adaptation for its inaugural season.

With all that said, the collaboration is one that may benefit those interested in any of the nominated titles, especially those up for Game of the Year. Those titles are listed down below:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

The Game Awards 2024 will livestream on YouTube and Twitch on December 12 at 4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET/ 12:30am GMT. Voting is open to the public and can be done via the official website.