The Game Awards 2023 Nominees Spark Huge Debate About Snubs

Earlier today, host Geoff Keighley took to the stage to reveal all of the nominees for the annual The Game Awards event. With over 30 different categories, most of the biggest games of 2023 are represented somewhere on the nominees; however, the Game of the Year award is the event's most prestigious prize and only six games can be nominated each year. Because of the tight competition, some fans have taken exception to their favorite games not making the list. Many of them almost immediately ran to Twitter to voice their displeasure and explain why their favorite game of 2023 should replace one of the six nominees for The Game Awards 2023's GOTY.

What Are The Game Awards 2023 GOTY Nominees?

Here are your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards



Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS



Tune in December 7 to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/pR8S3ZExJW — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Before diving into the snubs, let's first take a look at what games did get nominated. As mentioned, 2023 is a great year for games, and the limited slots mean that several fan favorites have been left out to dry. That said, here are the 2023 GOTY nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy 16 Was Robbed

Final Fantasy 16 robbed. — REVERSAL (@REVERSALx7) November 13, 2023

Armored Core 6 Is A "Masterclass"

Spider Man 2 is crazy straight up a movie turned into a movie game and it gets picked over Armored Core 6 masterclass — Hac1 (@DonHaci) November 13, 2023

Why Are Remakes Getting Nominated?

Insane how a Remake has a nomination but a brand new title Final Fanatsy XVI doesn’t. I understand it’s probably due to it being more of a spectacle and interactive movie with insane battles than just a game so it doesn’t qualify. Very disappointing though. — Glyde The Dragon™ – WISHLIST NOW! (@GlydeTheDragon) November 13, 2023

Why Is There No RoboCop Love?

Starfield Couldn't Load In Time

Starfield is supposed to be on here but it’s just on a loading screen at the moment https://t.co/4ohIiWCYmM — Ross Tweets Games (@RossTweetsGames) November 13, 2023

Starfield Is The Game of a Generation

I understand why #Starfield is missing. That game is GAME OF THE GENERATION — LifeisXbox.eu | 👤 Dae Jim (@Life_is_Xbox) November 13, 2023

The Lies of P Write-In Campaign Has Begun

Lies of P write-in campaign...we can still win https://t.co/SJvJKz5muJ — Ryan Letourneau (@Northernlion) November 13, 2023

Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Stars Are Missing

Oh my god. Final Fantasy XVI was robbed. That's okay though because I don't have to stress out about it now. None of these are deserving in my opinion. — Stephen (posting while black) (@steverandomness) November 13, 2023

Thankfully, we only have to wait a few more weeks to see which of the awards wins The Game Awards Game of the Year trophy for 2023. Geoff Keighley's event is set for December 7, starting at 6:30 PM CT. As always, the event will feature many of the awards being given out, while also showing fans plenty of world premiere trailers, giving us all a look at some of the games we'll be voting for in next year's Game of the Year and beyond.

Of course, you can also make your voice heard (though you won't be able to change the nominations), by heading to the official Game Awards site. There, users can sign in and vote on all 30+ categories. Of course, the fan vote only makes up 10% of the total vote, so your ability to sway the proceedings is minimal. That said, fans do have enough sway to make it worth doing your part in deciding who's going to win The Game Awards 2023.